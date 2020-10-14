34-year-old arrested in connection to Hanford murder, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 44-year-old man on Monday.Investigators say they found Frances Garcia lying unresponsive in a field off 13th Road near Highway 198.Garcia was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia, where he later died.Detectives say 34-year-old Brandon Yates was a person of interest in the case and he was the last person to be seen Garcia while he was still alive.Their investigation led to Yates' arrest, but no further details were released on a possible motive.Yates was booked into the Kings County Jail on first-degree murder charges.