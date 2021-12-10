Community & Events

Hanford to open new park honoring heroes during the pandemic

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Hanford received an $8.5 million grant for a new park from the State's Office of Grants and Local Services.

The city is one of several across Central California that received money from the state's Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

Heroes Park in Hanford will be 40 acres and open near Florinda Street and 9 1/4 Avenue.

The concept includes a centralized hub featuring a destination playground.

It also has large open spaces and an amphitheater perfect for special events and entertainment options.

The park's name is in honor of everyone who stepped up to help serve amid the pandemic.

