OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Hanford Police identify suspect arrested for officer-involved shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The Hanford Police Department says it's investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a bar Wednesday afternoon.

By
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Hanford Police Department has released the name of the man they arrested in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

34-year old Salvador Martinez was transported to a local hospital and is now in police custody. He will be booked into the Kings County Jail when medically cleared on 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and 9 counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, as well as a parole violation.

Salvador Martinez, 34, will be booked into Kings County Jail once medically cleared.


Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever said that around 2:30 pm a Martinez walked into Huggy's Bar near Douty and West 7th Streets and was waving a knife towards the bartender and two customers after the bartender asked for identification.

Martinez moved behind the bar toward the female bartender. She fell to the ground as she tried to escape.

Other patrons began throwing bar stools and small table to barricade the doors to keep Martinez from leaving.


When a Hanford Police officer arrived, he attempted to get the man under control by using a Taser. The officer shocked the Salvador three times but was unable to get the man to obey orders. That's when he fired his gun once, shooting Salvador in the arm.



The officer immediately gave first aid, putting a tourniquet on the Salvador's arm to slow the bleeding. When ambulances arrived, the suspect was rushed to the hospital.

None of the bar's customers, employees, or the officer were injured in the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been trying to commit "suicide by cop."

The officer who fired his gun has been on the force for more than 20 years. He along with six other officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

At last check, the suspect was in the ICU. He is expected to recover.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeofficer-involved shootingshootinghanfordHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Visalia
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
Dinuba officer shoots woman armed with sharp object in neighbor's yard
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News