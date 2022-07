Head to the Hanford Plunge for a 'Dive-in' movie

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can head to the Hanford Plunge for a "Dive-In" movie on Friday.

Doors will open at 7:30 pm and admission is $3 per person.

If you're heading that way, you'll want to get there early since there is a max of 225 people that will be allowed into the park.