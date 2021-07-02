BREAKING NEWS
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Localish
The Maddy Report
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
verdict
Retired Hanford police officer found not guilty in sexual assault case
His attorney says the trial started Monday, and the verdict was read Thursday afternoon.
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Retired Hanford police officer found not guilty in sexual assault case
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A retired Hanford police lieutenant accused in a
sexual assault case
involving his neighbor was found not guilty on all charges against him.
George Hernandez was facing four felonies after the Kings County District Attorney's Office filed charges against him last year.
His attorney says the trial started Monday, and the verdict was read Thursday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanford
crime
sex assault
verdict
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VERDICT
Nearly $50 million jury verdict for man injured by American Ambulance
Robert Durst found guilty in murder of Susan Berman
Man found guilty of murdering Fresno woman in 2017
How long will Chauvin be sentenced? Floyd family lawyer weighs in
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News