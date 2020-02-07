stabbing

Hanford police searching for persons of interest in gas station stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two people involved in a stabbing at an AM/PM gas station.

Officers received reports of a fight at the gas station on Glendale Avenue near 12th Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators later confirmed with a nearby hospital that a 19-year-old man was taken in with stab wounds.

The first person of interest is a woman in her 20s, who wears glasses and is about five foot four. The other person is a man, also in his 20s, who wears glasses and is about six feet tall.

Both were seen leaving in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.
