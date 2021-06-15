Business

Tachi-Yokut Tribe celebrates renovations at Hanford's Sequoia Inn

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford's Sequoia Inn has a new look.

The facility is located on mall Drive east of 12th Avenue across from the Hanford Mall.

Members of the Tachi-Yokut Tribe and officials from Tachi Palace Casino Resort held a ribbon-cutting for the renovated hotel on Monday.

The project started during the pandemic and cost nearly $1 million.

Tachi's General Manager says no part of the building was left untouched.

"We redid the whole exterior of the building, we redid the pool, redid all the rooms, the flooring, the millwork, the electronics," Tachi Palace Casino Resort General Manager Michael Olujic said. "Everything has been redone. So this hotel is something to be proud of."

Sequoia Inn has 56 rooms.

The Tachi-Yokut Tribe purchased the property in 2005.
