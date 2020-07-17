Man wanted for sexually assaulting 7-year-old multiple times in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is wanted for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl multiple times in Hanford.

The Hanford Police Department says 26-year-old Juan Angel Covarrubias was caught sexually assaulting the girl by one of her family members.

Authorities say the family member confronted Covarrubias, and he left the house.

They say he was last seen near Hanford Armona Rd on June 30 and that he has multiple tattoos.

Covarrubias is from Mexico and police say he may be trying to make his way back to that country.
