2 arrested, accused of shooting 15-year-old boy in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in Hanford.It happened Sunday before 5:30 pm on Redington and Phillips Street, south of 3rd Street.Officers on patrol in the area heard multiple shots being fired and later found the teen with a gunshot wound to his leg.The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.Detectives say at least ten shell casings from two weapons were found at the scene. A gun that police believe was used in the shooting was also discovered in a nearby trash can.Officers stopped 30-year-old Kevin Alexander as he tried to drive away from the scene. Investigators say they found an AR-15 in his back seat.Witnesses reported seeing a second suspect, 31-year-old Eric Alexander, running away after the shooting.Detectives took him into custody at his home and also recovered two other weapons.Both men were booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple charges.