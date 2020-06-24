Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired shots at someone in downtown Hanford on Tuesday afternoon.Hanford police responded to reports of a shooting at 7th Street near Redington Street just before 2:30 pm.Investigators found a man with a loaded gun, and say he opened fire on someone nearby.Officers arrested Jermaine Notarte for attempted homicide and other firearm charges.No one was injured. A motive for the shooting has not been released.