shots fired

Man arrested for firing shots at person in downtown Hanford

A 37-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired shots at someone in downtown Hanford.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired shots at someone in downtown Hanford on Tuesday afternoon.

Hanford police responded to reports of a shooting at 7th Street near Redington Street just before 2:30 pm.

Investigators found a man with a loaded gun, and say he opened fire on someone nearby.

Officers arrested Jermaine Notarte for attempted homicide and other firearm charges.

No one was injured. A motive for the shooting has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordcrimehanfordshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Fight involving 40 people ends in gunfire outside northeast Fresno store
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside southeast Fresno apartment complex
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death, 4 officers wounded
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Abandoned mobile home destroyed by fire in Fresno County
Dos Palos businesses close on Day 2 of water shutdown
Show More
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired 3 months later
New free COVID-19 testing site to open in west Fresno
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
More TOP STORIES News