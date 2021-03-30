Man charged in deadly stabbings of Hanford ex-girlfriend and her brother

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A week after 18-year-old Zachery Hulbert and his sister 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert were stabbed to death, Ryan's ex-boyfriend is now facing two counts of murder.According to the King's County District Attorney, the multiple charges and special allegations filed on Monday mean 20-year-old Garrett Leyva could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.Last Monday, Hanford Police responded to the Hulbert family home in Hanford to find the siblings had been stabbed to death.Officers quickly identified the suspect as Garrett Leyva. Ryan and Leyva had recently broken up. Leyva was found inside as well and taken to the hospital to recover from stab wounds."I'm sure Zach did everything he could to protect his sister," said Dawson Hulbert, the siblings' cousin.Dawson has been reflecting on the memories with Zach and Ryan, and the ones they'll now miss."My kids will never see their uncle Zach or their aunt Ryan," said Dawson.One week after their deaths, the Kings County District Attorney's Office filed multiple charges against Leyva. Charges include two counts of murder, a special allegation for personally using a deadly weapon, a special allegation for the murder of two persons, and a special allegation for lying in wait.According to the District Attorney's office, Leyva faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, if convicted.The Hulbert family says nothing will bring Ryan and Zach back, but they believe the maximum sentence for Leyva is the only worthy justice."If he took ownership of it, and he was sentenced, as long as he gets life without parole. That doesn't justify what he did but that would be a help," said David Hulbert, the siblings' uncle. "And the 'without parole' has to be there. Anything less would be injustice."Now, officials are waiting for Leyva to be released from the hospital. He'll immediately be transported to the Kings County jail and arraigned on charges in Superior Court."To me, to my brother, to the family, it's an open shut case," said David. "The kid did an act that nobody should ever have to worry about like this again."