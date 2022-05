HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hanford late Monday night.It happened before 11 pm on 11th Avenue and North Start Drive.Authorities said 32-year-old Michael Barriga suffered stab wounds to the left side of his stomach and back.He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia, where he was last reported in critical condition.Witnesses told officers they saw a maroon or red-colored SUV leaving the scene.Police detained several people for questioning.Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the stabbing.