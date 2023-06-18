WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Community rallies to support Hanford street vendor verbally attacked

The video went around social media, and the community held a protest and block party near the attackers' house in Hanford.

KFSN logo
Sunday, June 18, 2023 1:18AM
Community rallies to support Hanford street vendor verbally attacked
EMBED <>More Videos

Community members rallied together for a protest to show support for a Hanford street vendor who was verbally attacked.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members rallied together for a protest to show support for a Hanford street vendor who was verbally attacked.

On June 9, Jose Luis Perez-Hernandez was going home when he says he was verbally harassed by a man holding a golf club.

The man was seen slamming it on the driveway at one point, and Hernandez believes the attack was racially motivated.

RELATED: Hanford street vendor concerned for safety after verbal attack

The video went around social media, and the community held a protest and block party near the attackers' house in Hanford Saturday.

Those who took part say they wanted to show support.

Officials say Perez-Hernandez is permitted to sell in Hanford and was not breaking any laws.

The protest started at 11 Saturday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW