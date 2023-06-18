Community rallies to support Hanford street vendor verbally attacked

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community members rallied together for a protest to show support for a Hanford street vendor who was verbally attacked.
On June 9, Jose Luis Perez-Hernandez was going home when he says he was verbally harassed by a man holding a golf club.
The man was seen slamming it on the driveway at one point, and Hernandez believes the attack was racially motivated.
The video went around social media, and the community held a protest and block party near the attackers' house in Hanford Saturday.
Those who took part say they wanted to show support.
Officials say Perez-Hernandez is permitted to sell in Hanford and was not breaking any laws.
The protest started at 11 Saturday morning.