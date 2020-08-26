Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with multiple girls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford Joint Union High School District teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate conversations with three underage girls.Authorities say 54-year-old Robert Duvall also sent inappropriate pictures to one of the girls while having inappropriate conversations.Detectives added that Duvall was off of work. He was arrested in Rancho Mirage on August and posted a $100,000 bail.Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.