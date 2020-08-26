Hanford teacher arrested for having inappropriate conversations with multiple girls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford Joint Union High School District teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate conversations with three underage girls.

Authorities say 54-year-old Robert Duvall also sent inappropriate pictures to one of the girls while having inappropriate conversations.

Detectives added that Duvall was off of work. He was arrested in Rancho Mirage on August and posted a $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordsexual misconductteacher arrested
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Gov. Newsom provides update on CA wildfires, COVID-19
Internet service down for several Madera County school districts
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
2 arrested days after trailer stolen from Visalia family who fled wildfire
Immanuel Schools can stay open for now, court rules
SQF Complex Fire continues to grow in Sequoia National Forest
Show More
Highway 198 near Coalinga closed after semi-truck overturns
Videos show shocking change in Valley's air quality
Central California coronavirus cases
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Smoke alarm triggered inside Fresno medical manufacturing warehouse
More TOP STORIES News