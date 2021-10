HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Large flames tore through a trailer in the South Valley on Friday morning.That fire led to an explosion that happened just inches away from nearby residents.Dashcam video from fire crews shows the massive plume of smoke rising from the trailer in Hanford.The flames broke out around 7:30 am.As soon as crews arrived, they say a five-gallon propane tank exploded as witnesses walked nearby.No injuries were reported but the propane tank damaged part of a ladder truck.Investigators still don't know what started the fire or how much damage was done by those flames.