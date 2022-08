Some Hanford residents will receive utility bills late, city says

The City of Hanford says system issues are delaying all utility bills for the service month of August.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some people in the South Valley will be receiving their utility bills later than usual.

Bills will be sent out as soon as possible.

The city says the payment due dates will be extended to 15 days from the postage date of the bill.