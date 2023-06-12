WATCH LIVE

Crews investigating what caused a vacant house fire in Hanford

Monday, June 12, 2023 12:44AM
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what started a vacant house fire in Hanford.

Crews were called to a house at 11th Street and Hanford Armona Road around 5 a.m. Sunday with reports saying a person was inside at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.

Hanford Fire and Kings County Fire worked together to put out the blaze.

It took crews around 30 mins to put the flames out.

After a search of the house, they determined no one was inside the house at the time.

It's unknown what started the fire but witnesses say they saw kids near the home when the fire started.

