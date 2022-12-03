Good Sports: Meet an Athlete, Teacher and Coach that does it all

The man behind the quick turnaround for Hanford West High School, Alan Perryman, is a familiar name to the Valley and is a coach busier than most

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alan Perryman is the former Lemoore High standout turned Hanford West head coach who just finished his first year at the helm.

"First off, I have my teaching job. So I'm here from 7:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.," Perryman said. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday I have class for my credential program from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m."

It's become a 3-way balancing act between teaching, coaching, and earning his credential at night.

"Takes a really special person to try to get all three of those in," Hanford West athletic director Angelo Macias said. "He's really juggled all those aspects really well and done a good job for us."

Making his practice schedule a little unorthodox.

"So during the season I was missing practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and I was only able to attend practice on Thursdays," Perryman said/

At just 24 years old, Perryman is young but he doesn't lack experience.

"When he first interviewed and he spoke, even though he was young he seemed wise beyond his years," Macias said.

Wisdom he'd gain as a safety and grad assistant at Sacramento State.

Followed up with stints as an assistant coach for Hanford High and College of the Sequoias, eventually landing with the Huskies.

"After the interview, both myself and the principal looked at each other and said I think we got our guy to lead us," Macias said.

Friday nights are a culmination of excitement and nerves.

"I would say it's more nerve-wracking just because I wasn't there during the week, I was only there Thursday," Perryman said. "I was happy just to be back and be around the boys."

His impact was felt immediately.

Following a 1-9 season, the first-year coach led the Huskies to the Central Section Championship - a first in program history - before eventually falling just short to Mendota.

"You know they feel like they can accomplish something here at this school," Perryman said. "You know it's not a losing program no we're rebuilding we're building a culture here, we're building something special here."

"He does such a great job with the kids and just creating those relationships with them that we know we're gonna be back there again sometime soon," Macias said.

Perryman still has long nights ahead with another 2 years before he earns his credential.

But his focus remains the same.

"Being able to inspire these students and coach these students is my biggest accomplishment and my biggest goal for myself," Perryman said.