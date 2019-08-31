Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Hanford woman is in custody accused of driving under the influence and hitting a man in the road all while her children were inside the car.Hanford Police say 32-year-old Desiree Parker drove away after the collision, leaving the man in the middle of the road on Wilson Lane at Lacey Boulevard Thursday night.Officers tracked down Parker, and when they pulled her over, they smelled alcohol on her breath. Officers noticed her children, a two-year-old and a four-year-old, were also in the vehicle.Parker was taken into custody on several charges including DUI and child endangerment. Her children were put in the care of Child Protective Services.The man she hit is still in the hospital with serious injuries to his head.