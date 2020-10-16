Visalia agriculture teacher wins $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley High School teacher has been recognized for his hard work with $50,000.Travis Wyrick, an agriculture teacher at Visalia Technical Early College High School, or VTEC, was one of 18 teachers nationwide to receive the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize.The annual prize recognizes public high school teachers who inspire students and provide outstanding instruction in the skilled trades.Wyrick teaches agriculture and mechanics courses as well as more advanced classes like welding, plumbing, and fabrication and design.With this recognition, VTEC's principal says Wyrick is showing his students what can happen when you work hard."He works tirelessly to engage with his students and to encourage them to be their best and we're very proud of him and his accomplishments," VTEC Principal Bill Davis said."(I'm) thankful to be a part of this program, and thankful that we've had some really awesome kids that have been growing and building and doing great things here at the school," Wyrick said. "I'm just receiving an award based off of great things that they've been a part of and what they're doing."Of the $50,000 Wyrick was awarded, $15,000 is for his personal use, while the other $35,000 will be put towards VTEC's programs.Wyrick says that cash could help fund extra tools, supplies, and future student projects.Congratulations to Travis!