Man arrested for stealing mail in Harlan Ranch, police say

Thursday, October 19, 2023 2:17PM
A convicted felon is back in custody after being found with stolen mail in Clovis' Harlan Ranch community.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted felon is back in custody after being found with stolen mail in Clovis' Harlan Ranch community.

34-year-old Lee Vue was arrested after officers were told about suspicious activity near a mailbox on Pamela and Richmond Avenue.

There, officers found Vue and another suspect in a car.

Vue was arrested, but his passenger managed to run from police.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded handgun, stolen mail, burglary tools and drugs.

Vue was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is now facing several charges.

