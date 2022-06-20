mass shooting

Mass shooting in Harlem, New York, leaves 1 dead, multiple wounded

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.
EMBED <>More Videos

Scene of Harlem mass shooting

NEW YORK -- An early-morning shooting Monday at a gathering in Harlem left a man dead and eight other people wounded, New York City police said.

Officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along the FDR Drive and found five people shot, police said, citing preliminary information. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Four other people who were shot also arrived at hospitals for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, and the wounded included six other males and two females.

"This Father's Day weekend is a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.



The investigation was ongoing Monday and police didn't immediately have details about the gathering or what may have led to the shooting.

Information about possible suspects wasn't immediately released, but police said on Twitter that a gun was recovered from the scene. Tips were being sought from the public as part of the investigation.



"The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe," Sewell said.

SEE ALSO: Mass shootings in the U.S. have nearly tripled since 2013, data shows


The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkfatal shootinggun violencemass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MASS SHOOTING
2 people killed during a shooting at a church near Birmingham, Alabama
Alleged Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
Senators announce an initial agreement on gun control legislation
Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam
TOP STORIES
Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, CHP says
Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Kettleman City, CHP says
Fresno County man finds bear on his property
Father accused of killing son in NW Fresno to appear in court today
Large fire tears through apartments near Riverdale Elementary School
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
Show More
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
Fresno County correctional officers reach agreement to avoid strike
47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County
1 killed in car crash in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News