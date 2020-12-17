Fresno business donates 1,000 coats, blankets to help families in need

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Catholic Charities received a donation of 1,000 new coats and blankets on Wednesday.Harris Construction in east central Fresno donated the items, which will be distributed to children in need across the Valley.For the last five years, employees have held a "Warmth Drive" to help the homeless and families who have fallen on hard times.This year, Catholic Charities said the need is greater than ever. The non-profit said requests for services have increased by more than 70% during the pandemic."We have coats. We have blankets. And these coats really go to families who are in need of warmth this winter season. It's been an extremely difficult year for the families that we serve, and this coat just provides so much more than warmth. It provides really a symbol of hope," said Ashley Wolf, development director for Catholic Charities.This year alone, Catholic Charities has served more than 200,000 people across the Central Valley.Families experiencing financial hardships can seek help year-round in the form of food, clothing, shelter assistance, and other basic necessities.