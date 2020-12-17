community

Fresno business donates 1,000 coats, blankets to help families in need

Harris Construction in east central Fresno donated the items, which will be distributed to children in need across the Valley.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Catholic Charities received a donation of 1,000 new coats and blankets on Wednesday.

Harris Construction in east central Fresno donated the items, which will be distributed to children in need across the Valley.

For the last five years, employees have held a "Warmth Drive" to help the homeless and families who have fallen on hard times.

This year, Catholic Charities said the need is greater than ever. The non-profit said requests for services have increased by more than 70% during the pandemic.

"We have coats. We have blankets. And these coats really go to families who are in need of warmth this winter season. It's been an extremely difficult year for the families that we serve, and this coat just provides so much more than warmth. It provides really a symbol of hope," said Ashley Wolf, development director for Catholic Charities.

This year alone, Catholic Charities has served more than 200,000 people across the Central Valley.

Families experiencing financial hardships can seek help year-round in the form of food, clothing, shelter assistance, and other basic necessities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresno east centralcharitysocietycommunitydonations
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News