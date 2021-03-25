obituary

Harry Wilmoth, Shaver Lake community pillar who lost cabin in Creek Fire, dies

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Harry Wilmoth, a pillar of the Shaver Lake community whose family cabin was destroyed by the Creek Fire, has died.

A visitation was held for Wilmoth in Clovis on Wednesday. He passed away on March 8 after a long battle with cancer.

Action News first spoke with Harry last September after flames tore through parts of Shave Lake. He took us into the Dogwood Community on the road he built, where his cabin was reduced to ashes.

Creek Fire: Man's family cabin near Shaver Lake melted into rubble by wildfire
The Creek Fire has devastated many homes and businesses since it broke out last week, including Harry Wilmoth's in the Dogwood area of Shaver Lake.



But the decorated Army veteran, father and grandfather wasn't discouraged and vowed to rebuild.



Now his family will fulfill that dream for him.

