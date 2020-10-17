Harvey's Christmas Yard Art to be on sale from Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We may be 70 days away from Christmas, but a local woodworker is proving it's never too early to start decorating.Harvey's Christmas Yard Art will be on sale starting October 17th.Harvey Fogle says he's "only doing Christmas because it takes all year long to get all of the patterns drawn, cut out, and painted."His latest piece is an ode to the Grinch Who Stole Christmas - a character that's almost sold out 24 hours before sales even start."It's exciting! It really is, to know that people enjoy your work and want to buy your work," Fogle said.The creator of Harvey's Christmas Yard Art started making these signs 12 years ago. The retired trucker picked it up as a hobby.Fogle says, "I didn't want to become a couch potato, so I decided I wanted to do something."His inventory that's gained a national following after airing on an ABC30 Localish segment now includes 160 patterns of everything from Gingerbread men to Santa.Harvey says, "It exploded. It just absolutely went nuts... About March of last year, we were just doing orders that came in from your interview."Harvey's wife Mary says this isn't a job, it's a labor of love."We kinda sat down and roughed it out. We figured through the year he made a $1.50 an hour by making these projects and selling them," Mary said.Typically sales start the Saturday after Veterans Day but after a rise in demand, early requests and someone who came a little too late, they're starting a month early.Customers can drop by Marks and Acacia in northwest Fresno, starting October 17th. The Fogles ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing.Harvey's Christmas Yard Art will be on sale from 10am - 4pm.