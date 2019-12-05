Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man who threatened people with a knife and stole from the AM/PM on Tulare and First.
Sgt. Brian Valles with FPD says it happened on November 7 at the convenience store in Southeast Fresno. Officers were told the suspect was stealing small items like candy from the store; when the owner and clerk confronted him, he pulled out a large knife and threatened them.
The suspect then followed them with the knife, stole more items from the store and left. Valles said the suspect showed a propensity for violence and said it's important to find and arrest the suspect before someone is hurt.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, standing between 5'8" and 5'10" with brown eyes and dark hair.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
