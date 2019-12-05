crime stoppers

Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man who threatened people with a knife and stole from the AM/PM on Tulare and First.

Sgt. Brian Valles with FPD says it happened on November 7 at the convenience store in Southeast Fresno. Officers were told the suspect was stealing small items like candy from the store; when the owner and clerk confronted him, he pulled out a large knife and threatened them.

The suspect then followed them with the knife, stole more items from the store and left. Valles said the suspect showed a propensity for violence and said it's important to find and arrest the suspect before someone is hurt.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, standing between 5'8" and 5'10" with brown eyes and dark hair.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.
(mobile users tap here for form)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocrimerobberyfresno police departmentcrime stoppersarmed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Murder of mother of 9 in NJ still unsolved 30 years later
Have You Seen Him: Manuel Contreras
Have You Seen Him: Juan Carlos Corona
Have You Seen Him: Matthew Martinez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Military: 3 dead including gunman in shooting at Pearl Harbor
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
Good news, skiers! Badger Pass might open next week
Visalia woman faces 50 years to life in prison for shooting, pursuit and crash
FAX bus fight frightens passengers, police make no arrests
Valley's rain total now almost at normal after storm
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on California freeway
Show More
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off HWY 99 in northwest Fresno
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Police searching for additional victims of wrestling coach from Los Banos
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
More TOP STORIES News