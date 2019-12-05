Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man who threatened people with a knife and stole from the AM/PM on Tulare and First.Sgt. Brian Valles with FPD says it happened on November 7 at the convenience store in Southeast Fresno. Officers were told the suspect was stealing small items like candy from the store; when the owner and clerk confronted him, he pulled out a large knife and threatened them.The suspect then followed them with the knife, stole more items from the store and left. Valles said the suspect showed a propensity for violence and said it's important to find and arrest the suspect before someone is hurt.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s, standing between 5'8" and 5'10" with brown eyes and dark hair.