Have You Seen Him: Marcelino Higareda

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Marcelino Higareda, a man wanted for attempted homicide after hitting two people with his car at a Central Fresno gas station.
Police say on October 31, 2018, Higareda approached a man at the Arco gas station on McKinley and Fresno. Higareda is a Bulldog gang member and believed the man was a Sureño gang member because he was wearing blue, according to police.
Higareda and the man got into a physical altercation at the air pump. When the man tried to drive away, Higareda hit his car. As the man got out of his car, Higareda drove around the parking lot, told the man he was going to kill him and hit the man and his girlfriend with his car.
Both victims escaped with minor injuries, but Higareda has not been seen since. His car was recovered by police, but Higareda is still on the run.
Higareda is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic male, standing at 5'11" and sporting a "Budweiser B" tattoo on the left side of his chest.
If you have any information, contact Valley Crime Stoppers. Callers and online tips remain anonymous, and tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information provided comes through Valley Crime Stoppers, is anonymous and leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
