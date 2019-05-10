Have You Seen Him: Matthew Martinez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE (5/10/19): On May 10 at about 2:00 a.m., Matthew Martinez was arrested by Fresno Police Department patrol officers near Downtown Fresno.He was booked for three burglaries in the Downtown Fresno area and confessed to numerous more. Police say up to 10 more burglaries could be added to his charges.FPD says their officers had been canvassing the area looking for Martinez since he was featured on Have You Seen Him. Martinez told police he saw the Crime Stoppers news segment and he was told by family members he was wanted.He gave police a false name when they contacted him, but they were able to identify and arrest him. Police believe Martinez was connected to an uptick in car burglaries downtown and they continue to stress the importance of locking your cars and leaving valuables out of sight.ORIGINAL POSTThe Fresno Police Department is searching for Matthew Martinez, who has been identified in four downtown Fresno vehicle burglaries and may be involved in more.Police say vehicle burglaries in downtown Fresno are down 28% from a year ago, but they're seeing a recent spike and believe it can be attributed to Martinez."Laptops, clothing, anything in a bag he'll reach in and take it," said Officer Mandeep Khela. He says Martinez could be connected to as many as eight total vehicle burglaries, but at this point he is a confirmed suspect in four of them (based on witness accounts and surveillance video).The majority of the crimes are happening in parking garages near Chukchansi Park at night, all within the last few weeks. Police encourage the public to ensure nothing is visible in your car to help prevent thieves from breaking in.Martinez is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'7" and weighing about 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.