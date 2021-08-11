Health & Fitness

Hawaii tightens COVID-19 restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants and bars

HONOLULU -- Hawaii is tightening its COVID-19 restrictions after its governor signed an executive order Tuesday as the state continues to deal with a spike in cases.

Under the new restrictions, restaurant, bars and gyms will be limited to 50% indoor capacity. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people and outdoor social gatherings will be limited to 25.

"Patrons in restaurants, bars, establishments must remain seated with parties maintaining six feet of distance," Gov. David Ige tweeted Tuesday. "No mingling, and masks must be worn unless actively eating."



Ige signed the executive order saying the changes are effective immediately and are being made to avoid a strain on the health-care system.

The state, however, is holding off on changing tourist entry requirements.

The state is reporting a case count not seen since the onset of the pandemic. On Tuesday, 436 new cases were reported.

