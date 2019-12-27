Emergency crews search for Hawaiian tour helicopter missing since Thursday with 7 onboard

HONOLULU -- The search is on for a helicopter that failed to return after a tour off Hawaii's Kauai's Na Pali coast.

A pilot and six passengers are on board the craft, which was reported missing Thursday night, KGMB reported.

The helicopter has an electronic locator, but officials have said they haven't received any signals.

Weather conditions are a factor: blustery winds and low visibility are hindering search efforts.

Search crews are expected to resume Friday once daylight breaks.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig driver found dead on I-5 identified as Madera man, CHP says
I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Driver hits woman lying in southeast Fresno roadway
Man killed trying to save children during apartment fire
Central California Blood Center joins new partnership
Arrest made after woman set fire to Merced apartment complex
Show More
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Bri Mellon and 49ers insider David Lombardi break down Niners at Seahawks round 2
'Hannah's Helpers' celebrate Christmas with hundreds of meals for patients, staff at CRMC
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
Officer given stuffed toy replica of K-9 dog after passing in early December
More TOP STORIES News