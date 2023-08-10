Valley native trying to evacuate Maui amid wildfires

The American Red Cross is joining the efforts to help people who've lost their homes to the fierce flames.

MAUI, Hawaii. (KFSN) -- The devastating fire burning on Maui has destroyed homes and businesses, and stranded thousands of tourists.

That includes Austin and Rachel Bratton of Kingsburg, whose trip to paradise has become a nightmare.

Action News spoke to Austin's mom.

"The worry set in for me when the fire started, and I started seeing it on social media, and I couldn't reach him. And I had no idea where he was and how to get him help," said Joy Bratton.

She was horrified by the images online of the fires, and through her heartbreak for the locals living through it, she was worried for her son's safety.

"You feel absolutely helpless. There's nothing you can do, especially when you can't communicate with your child or your loved one who's over there," said Bratton. She got in touch with her son Wednesday morning.

The American Red Cross is joining the efforts to help people who've lost their homes to the fierce flames. The Central Valley chapter is sending a volunteer to help on the ground in Maui tomorrow.

"When property gets destroyed, it takes a while for the people to recover. Red Cross is with them, the shelter may have closed, but Red Cross is still there providing resources," said Lucy Hunt from the American Red Cross of the Central Valley.

Lucy Hunt will spend at least three weeks in Hawaii helping in a shelter.

She'll help evacuees find a place to sleep, find food and help them start to recover.

Something the organization is able to do because of donations.

"If anyone can give to the Red Cross whatever they can, it would be so helpful and appreciated. It's money well spent," said Hunt.

You can donate through the Red Cross website.

