Emergency crews search for Hawaiian tour helicopter missing since Thursday with 7 onboard

HONOLULU -- The search is on for a helicopter that failed to return after a tour off Hawaii's Kauai's Na Pali coast.

A pilot and six passengers are on board the craft, which was reported missing Thursday night, KGMB reported.

The helicopter has an electronic locator, but officials have said they haven't received any signals.

Weather conditions are a factor: blustery winds and low visibility are hindering search efforts.

Search crews are expected to resume Friday once daylight breaks.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
