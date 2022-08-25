Pennsylvania school district investigates hazing, cancels HS football season

Footage showed "a group of students restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun" to poke their buttock areas

MIDDLETOWN, Pa -- A Pennsylvania school district has announced it's canceling its high school's football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members.

The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a "disturbing and upsetting" Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and Lower Swatara Township police were contacted, officials said.

Superintendent Chelton Hunter said Wednesday in a letter to parents that additional video surfaced and indicated "this hazing was much more widespread, and involved many more students" than was previously known.

"In light of this, we have made the decision to cancel the 2022 football season," Hunter said, adding that he knew the decision would affect many students and families and "will be met with many different opinions and emotions."

Team members had been in the high school turf room used for heat acclimation practice sessions when cellphone video showed "a group of students restraining two of their teammates and using a muscle therapy gun and another piece of athletic equipment" to poke their buttock areas, the superintendent said Monday.