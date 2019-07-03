hazmat

Hazmat situation in Southeast Fresno sends 2 to the hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hazmat teams suited up as they entered a home off Atchinson Street after an unknown powder was found inside.

Neighbors watched on as Fresno police units and fire trucks blocked the street.

"This is a nice neighborhood...nothing like this ever happens," said Jasmeet Singh. "I got worried like why'd they block off our street."



Fresno police investigators received a call Monday afternoon for medical aid. When they arrived, they found two men in their thirties unconscious.

As officers kept searching, they said they noticed a suspicious substance.

"Potentially a narcotic, and both subjects possibly overdosed on that substance," said Lt. Larry Bowlan.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agenices, and authorities said the Department of Justice narcotics team is also involved.

"There was a substantial amount, I don't know exactly what it was," Bowlan said. "I don't think it's been weighted, there was enough that the male subjects inhaled this, or were close enough to lead to potentially an overdose and exposure to that."

Jasmeet Singh lives a few doors down and he said the people inside the home were packing up and getting ready to move.

"It was just a family moving out. They were going to be out within a few days," he said.

Police said there was not a threat to other homes. Meanwhile, the two victims remain at a local hospital.

"I hope they're good. I really hope they're good," Singh said.

