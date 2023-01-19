22-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old woman from San Jose has died after a head-on crash in Merced County Thursday morning.

It happened just after 10:30 am on Gurr Road South of Shippee Road.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman drove her Toyota Corolla into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with a Chevy Silverado.

The woman died at the scene. Officers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevy suffered minor injuries. Officers say he is cooperating with the investigation.

It is not known why the woman veered into oncoming traffic.