California hospital workers find cars broken into after shift

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Several health care workers at a Northern California hospital left work last weekend and found their cars broken into with smashed windows and missing belongings.

Cameron Sprouse, a nurse at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, Calif., found the cars broken into around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 after his shift.

Emergency staff at the hospital use a privately-owned parking lot because it's known to be safer than the hospital lot.

Online reports were filed with the police department following the break-ins, Sprouse told Storyful.

"We all notified Marysville PD, but they did not send any officers out to assess the damage. They had us fill out online reports instead," Sprouse said.

For Sprouse, this is the third time his car has been broken into during a shift, he told Storyful.

This prompted him to submit his resignation to the hospital.

"It's unfortunate, because we have an amazing team of nurses, doctors, techs, and ancillary staff who I do not want to leave," he said. "This is a time where we need staff more than ever and the hospital is simply not doing enough to protect us."
