Community Regional Medical Center employees receive tasty token of appreciation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of busy healthcare workers got a free meal Wednesday in Downtown Fresno.
Frontline healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center got lunch from Deli Delicious.
They also received some nice notes of appreciation and cookies from our local Girl Scouts!
One of the recipients is registered nurse Amy Campbell who says her husband is a frontline worker also.
"I think it's just awesome how the community has continued to support all the healthcare providers," she said.
"CRMC is our number one trauma center," says Mike Barbassi with the Fresno City Council. "This is where people who have COVID-19 come to if they get COVID. We have to make sure that we have the resources here and show the appreciation to feed our healthcare workers because they are just scrambling back and forth."
The meals were provided by "FLAG Central Valley." FLAG stands for Front Line Appreciation Group.
The group raises money and buys food from local restaurants to feed healthcare workers.
They have been delivering meals non-stop for the past few weeks.
If you'd like to donate, you can visit their website.
