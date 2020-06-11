health watch

Health Watch: Helping the blind to see

By
Thirty-nine million people worldwide are living in total darkness - legally blind. Many of them lost their vision from accidents or disease. Now, a breakthrough device is shining a new light and allowing them to see like never before with artificial vision.

Bungee jumping, sky diving, baseball - you could say Jason Esterhuizen lives for the thrill of it. Even when that thrill is experienced in total darkness!

"I try and take up any opportunity that comes my way," shared Jason.

Almost nine years ago, a horrific car crash destroyed Jason's eyes.

"I went up through the sunroof. I lost my right eye, my left eye, my optic nerve got torn, I broke my eye socket, my nose, my jaw at the top, at the bottom, my temple, my cheekbone and my skull," Jason explained.

Jason was told he would never see again.

"Medicine won't be able to fix this for you," Jason said.

But maybe technology can.

Jason is now seeing the light. He is the second person in the world using an experimental device called Orion.

"We're giving people artificial vision," Nader Pouratian, MD, PhD, Neurosurgeon, UCLA Health, told Ivanhoe.

Images are captured by a tiny video camera mounted on sunglasses - converted into a series of electrical pulses. The pulses stimulate a set of 60 electrodes implanted on top of the cortex which results in Jason perceiving patterns of light.

"Little white dots on a black background," Jason explained.

Dr. Pouratian said, "They can see the flashes of lights and patterns that they can then interpret and use in everyday life."

"From 50 feet away, I might just see two or three dots and as it moves closer, I see more and more and more and more dots. I know something's coming towards me," Jason said.

Giving Jason more confidence and a newfound hope for his future.

"It's mind boggling to think that this is even technologically possible," exclaimed Jason.
Six people have received the implant so far. UCLA has currently placed the trial on hold due to COVID-19 but intends to continue it in the future. The device is geared to people who used to be able to see but lost their vision to injury or disease and has the potential to restore useful vision to patients blinded by glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cancer, and trauma.

Contributors: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; and Rusty Reed, Videographer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealth watch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: What you need to know about hair loss
Health Watch: Killing superbugs with a tiny tool
Health Watch: Hand-to-Hand CPR
Health Watch: Teens and anxiety during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Tulare Co. crash, 2 others seriously injured
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
Protesters want justice for teen killed by Fresno Police officer
NASCAR bans Confederate flag from its races and properties
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse
Show More
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say
Woman rescued from Sequoia National Forest after becoming separated from group
Bomb threat against Clovis business unfounded, police say
3 arrested for fatal shooting of Porterville man, police searching for 2 others
More TOP STORIES News