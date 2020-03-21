health watch

Health Watch: New drug to fight coronavirus, flu being tested

By
Last year, 34,000 people died of the flu. This year's flu season isn't over, but it is on course to be one of the worst in a decade.

Add to that the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus, which are keeping infectious disease specialists on high alert.

Now, a team of scientists has found a new drug that may stop influenza and coronavirus in their tracks.

"I couldn't move, and I had a high fever of over a hundred and that stayed the same for three days," Robert Cox, PhD, post-doctoral researcher at Georgia State University, said.

Cox knows first-hand how miserable the flu can be. Now he works on a Georgia State University research team testing a next-generation drug against the flu called EIDD 2801. The drug works by targeting an enzyme needed to replicate the flu virus in the body.

Cox said, "It looks so much like a regular nucleotide to the virus that it can't find a way to distinguish between it and other ones."

This allows the drug to sneak past the virus and stop it from replicating.

"So, it stops the application process so the virus cannot produce new genomes that then can be packaged into new viral particles," Richard Plemper, PhD, professor at Georgia State University, said.

Some antiviral drugs currently available on the market, such as Tamiflu, have been found to be ineffective against some strains of the influenza virus. But with tests on ferrets, this new drug proves to be effective against all strains.

"Even after extensive adaptation to our compound, we could not identify any resistance mutations," Plemper said.

And this drug may even be fast-tracked to combat the coronavirus, which has surpassed 1500 deaths so far.

"Colleagues of ours testing the same drug against coronavirus have actually shown this good activity," Plemper explained.

Plemper says human trials for this drug could start as early as Summer 2020. Just before the next flu season.

Contributors: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessflucoronavirushealth watch
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: My family has COVID-19
Health Watch: How your body reacts to raw vs. cooked food
Health Watch: Giving patients a relaxed chemotherapy experience
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News