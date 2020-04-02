Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

MORE: US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

MORE: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Madera COVID-19 patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Employee at Valley State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
Family displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno
Show More
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Employee claims eight COVID-19 cases at Visalia nursing home could have been avoided
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Merced hospital offering virtual visits for possible patients and families
2,700 sailors being removed from U.S. carrier amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News