6-year-old nearly dies after catching flu

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Melissa Sifuentes noticed something was wrong back in January, her normally playful and active daughter became sluggish and tired.

She took Jocelyn to her pediatrician's office and had her tested for the flu, but it came back negative. It wasn't until a few days later that she knew something was wrong.

Jocylyn's parents rushed her to Valley Children's Hospital. There, they found out that she had a severe case of the flu and pneumonia.

Her visit became a month-long stay in the intensive care unit. After trying almost everything, Jocyln's dad says all doctors could do was a risky life support procedure and there was a chance she wouldn't make it.

But finally, some hope after the procedure, Jocyln started regaining her strength and on Saturday, she was free to return home.

Jocelyn still has a long road of physical therapy ahead, she didn't have a flu shot, but her parents are now planning on vaccinating all their kids.

Valley Children's doctors say the children coming in who do have the flu shot are having less severe symptoms so even if the shot doesn't prevent the flu, it could still provide health benefits. If you still haven't vaccinated your kids, they ask you to call your pediatrician.
