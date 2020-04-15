Coronavirus

14 people at Lindsay nursing center test positive for COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation, bringing the totals to 12 residents and 2 employees on Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 11 people had tested positive for the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

A spokesperson for Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation says they learned a resident who was sent to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms tested positive on Tuesday.

They requested the county test other residents with symptoms, later confirming they were also positive for COVID-19.

Those patients are now in an isolated area.

Officials say, "We take our infection control protocols very seriously, and we are in communication with local and state health authorities about the positive tests we have had. We want to limit the spread to the greatest extent possible."

Lindsay Gardens is the second nursing facility in Tulare County to report an outbreak of the virus after The Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia said 148 people at their facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight have died.

Public health officials are working to track down who COVID-19 positive patients have contacted while sick.

RELATED: 50% of Tulare County's COVID-19 cases from Visalia nursing home

"It's important that we identify these individuals and have them go in a self-quarantine situation," says Deborah Pacyna with the California Association of Health Facilities.

Pacyna says though the state can shut down a facility, they try not to because of the impact it can have on the resident.

She says facilities can call the county and state for help if the virus impacts staff.

"County health departments have the ability to call in people from other facilities to help, or call the state, which now has strike teams to help," she said.

Lindsay Gardens officials also confirmed a staff member tested positive and will not return to the facility until they're cleared under recommended medical protocols.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countylindsaycoronavirustulare countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Fresno officers quarantined after arresting COVID-19 positive suspect
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy: LIVE
Visalia nursing home reports 2 additional deaths; 156 test positive for virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy: LIVE
Man arrested for manslaughter after allegedly striking, killing neighbor
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom signs executive order providing paid leave for food industry employees
Why some stimulus checks may have gone to wrong accounts
Visalia nursing home reports 2 additional deaths; 156 test positive for virus
3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Fresno
Show More
144th Fighter Wing members assisting Bay Area families during COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno officers quarantined after arresting COVID-19 positive suspect
5.2M more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Small business lending program on hold after reaching lending limit
Fresno native Jalen Green commits to NBA/G pathway program
More TOP STORIES News