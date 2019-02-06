If it's been difficult to squeeze time out of your busy day to exercise, experts say all you need is 15 minutes to be healthier.In a small study, researchers took men who were mostly sedentary and had them do strength training exercises at high intensity for 15 minutes, three times a week.After just six weeks, researchers found that the men's bodies controlled their blood sugar significantly better.Experts said the key is to exercise hard in those 15 minutes, using heavy weights and doing a lot of reps.