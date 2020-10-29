Coronavirus

1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed NorCal county, health officials say

Health officials have been warning the public of a "twindemic," urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. -- Solano County in Northern California has confirmed the first case of flu and COVID-19 co-infection in the county on Thursday.

The resident who tested positive is under the age of 65.

RELATED: Get vaccinated to avoid flu and COVID-19 'double whammy', doctors say

Health officials have been warning the public of a "twindemic," urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"With the likelihood of both COVID-19 and seasonal flu activity this winter, contracting either disease may weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the other disease," said Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas.

"Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever, and flu vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the community from becoming seriously ill with the flu. Vaccination not only reduces the risk of catching the flu, it also reduces the chance that you'll be hospitalized. In other words, the flu vaccine will provide some protection and reduce your chances of needing to be hospitalized if you do get sick," Dr. Matyas added.

RELATED: CA medical experts urge people to get flu shot to avoid 'twindemic' of COVID-19, influenza
EMBED More News Videos

As if the COVID-19 crisis isn't enough, state and local health officials are gearing up for another major threat, the upcoming flu season.



Dr. Matyas says flu and COVID-19 symptoms can be very similar, but are different viruses. "It is important to note that flu is not COVID-19, which is caused by a different virus, and that the flu is not the same as the common cold, which is also caused by different viruses," she said.

Health officials say those with flu symptoms may be required a COVID-19 test and need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

For more information about influenza, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website here.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesflucdccoronavirus californiasolano countycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
How Valley candidates are reaching out to voters amid COVID-19
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defend Armenia protesters call Fresno stabbing attack a hate crime
Fresno County's residents are voting in historic numbers
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Fresno Police reform commission recommends taking officers off some mental health calls
How Valley candidates are reaching out to voters amid COVID-19
Man found dead on southwest Fresno yard, police investigating as homicide
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Show More
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
Young voters hold the future in their hands
More TOP STORIES News