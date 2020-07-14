Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people's immune systems the way scientists had hoped.

Researchers released the early findings Tuesday, just weeks before the shots are set to begin much larger testing to prove if they're really strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. It's one of nearly two dozen possible COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of human testing around the world.

The first U.S. study was small, just 45 people, and researchers found more than half experienced brief, flu-like reactions to the shots. The next step: Recruiting 30,000 people for the final testing.

VIDEO: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
CA working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, officials say
Hugging a tree can help with isolation, officials say
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County pastor to lead protest against Gov. Newsom's order
CA working to diminish backlog of COVID-19 test results, officials say
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China: WATCH LIVE
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Central California coronavirus cases
Salon owners forced to close doors again after Newsom order
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' for Fresno Co. due to wildfire smoke
Show More
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
2 arrested for kidnapping Merced home invasion victim, carjacking vehicle
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Fresno firefighter saves family's beloved dog stranded in burning home
More TOP STORIES News