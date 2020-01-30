Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: 1st US human-to-human transmission confirmed, bringing country's total cases to 6

By MIKE STOBBE
Health officials Thursday reported the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The individual is married to the Chicago woman who got sick from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. There have been cases reported of the infectious virus spreading to others in a household or workplace in China and elsewhere.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

The new case is the sixth reported in the United States. The other five were travelers who developed the illness after returning to the U.S. from China. The latest patient had not been in China.

The Chicago woman, who is in her 60s, returned from central China on Jan. 13, then last week went to a hospital with symptoms and was diagnosed with the viral illness. She and her husband are hospitalized.

Experts have said they expected additional cases, and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the United States was likely. Health officials think the new virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois health officials announced the case Thursday.

RELATED: 7,000 stuck on cruise ship off Italian coast amid coronavirus concerns

At a press briefing last Friday, the CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier said: "We are likely going to see some cases among close contacts of travelers and human-to-human transmission."

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. It is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past. The new virus has sickened thousands, mostly in China, and killed about 170.

An international outbreak caused by the virus first emerged last month in China. Doctors there began seeing the new virus in people who got sick after spending time at a wholesale food market in Wuhan. Officials said the virus probably initially spread from animals to people, as did SARS and MERS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoishealthoutbreakcoronaviruschinau.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roadway closed after crash involving Fresno police cruiser in east central Fresno
Suspect found dead inside Fresno home after standoff
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
4 companies recall incline sleepers for infants due to suffocation risk
Show More
Local hospitals making preparations for possibility of Coronavirus
Hidden cameras capture 93-year-old mom being abused
Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
Retired Fresno police detectives never gave up on Debbie Dorian case
2 men arrested in connection to Lemoore subdivision burglaries
More TOP STORIES News