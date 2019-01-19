<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5096729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Just 31 kids in the U.S. each year develop a rare disease called Fanconi Anemia. Here's how you can help a Bay Area 5-year-old who has that and desperately needs a bone marrow transplant. (KGO-TV)