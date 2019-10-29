67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally,' Chinese media reports

BEIJING -- A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China, according to the country's state-run media.China Central Television said the mother might be the country's oldest woman to give birth.The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.A hospital spokeswoman said that Tian got pregnant naturally after using traditional Chinese fertility treatments. Specifics about those treatments were not released.The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth."We were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications," Liu Wencheng, the physician in charge of the delivery, said.