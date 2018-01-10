CONSUMER REPORTS

7 new E.coli cases linked to romaine lettuce outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are seven new E. coli cases in the U.S. in an ongoing outbreak. Across Canada and 15 U.S. states, dozens have been infected and two people have died.

Canada pointed to romaine lettuce as the source of its outbreak. The CDC says the likely source of the U.S. outbreak appears to be leafy greens but it is not recommending Americans avoid any particular food at this time. Consumer Reports still warns against eating romaine.
RELATED: 1 dead, dozens sickened after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in the United States

Romaine lettuce is mostly eaten raw and washing it or any produce tainted with E. coli will not remove the harmful bacteria.

Consumer Reports says it is also important to remember it is not just the romaine found in your grocery store but also what you may find in a cafeteria or restaurant. Some companies, the fast-food chain Wendy's and Compass, the country's largest food service company, have voluntarily withdrawn all romaine lettuce for now.

RELATED: Investigators face difficulty in tracking E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER REPORTS
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News