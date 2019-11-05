7-year-old known to community as Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5639247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Before Game 1, Officer Abigail Arias got her wish: to meet Astros star Jose Altuve.

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport.

FREEPORT, Texas -- The Freeport Police Department in Texas has confirmed the passing of their honorary officer, 7-year-old Abigail Arias.Little Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, captured the hearts of many people during her fight against an incurable form of cancer.Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.But the cancer returned in April 2018.The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.In December 2018, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer."They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail.Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.The honorary officer put up a fight and lived her life to the fullest during her battle, but tragedy struck on October 2019, when the family began asking for prayers as doctors recommended hospice care."Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Freeport police wrote on their Facebook.